‘For sure,’ Jurgen Klopp defends Mohamed Salah after witnessing James Maddison’s actions prior to Liverpool’s penalty.

When Liverpool visits Chelsea on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp expects a significant improvement.

And Klopp declined to blame Mohamed Salah, who missed a penalty in Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Leicester on Tuesday night.

The Reds were beaten by Ademola Lookman’s second-half effort at the King Power Stadium, after Salah had missed from 12 yards in the first half following a foul by Wilfried Ndidi.

Klopp said he and his team will discuss matters this week at their AXA Centre training facility as they prepare to face Chelsea, who have drawn level on points with the Reds after a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

“We weren’t at our best tonight, and that’s why we lost,” Klopp explained.

“We had several chances to score tonight, but it would not have improved the game.

“I could sit here right now and say it was 2-1 in our favor, which is understandable, but I wouldn’t have enjoyed the game anyhow.

“I can make claims like winning filthy games, and they are all true, but to be honest, I didn’t care for much of our game tonight.

“That’s not acceptable. We need to improve.

“So we have a few days to think about it, speak about it, improve, and try again.”

“There’s not a little bit of responsibility for him or whatever,” Klopp said of Salah’s penalty miss.

“Yes, James Maddison was definitely chatting to him [to annoy him], but everyone does it.

“Mo normally scores in these situations, but he didn’t tonight.

“It was a little like the whole game; Mo is a member of the team, and in this circumstance, he is typically better, just as the team was better in the football game.”