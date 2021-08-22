For someone with “another wedding coming up,” New Look’s £23.99 floral midi skirt is “beautiful.”

Due to the fact that many people had to postpone their weddings due to the epidemic, New Look has previewed an outfit for those who have “another wedding coming up.”

The business utilizes Instagram to show off what’s new in store as well as give wardrobe ideas and inspiration.

New Look shared a summer look earlier this week that it thought would be perfect for wedding guests to wear.

The post received over 6k likes and plenty of praise from New Look consumers in the comments area, indicating that many people agreed.

New Look captioned the photo, “Summer of Love.” Is there another wedding on the horizon? We’ve prepared an outfit for the occasion.”

New Look’s Pink Ditsy Floral Satin Bias Cut Midi Skirt, £23.99, was paired with a white ruffle short sleeve shirt and New Look’s White Plaited Strap Stiletto Heel Sandals, £27.99, in the photo.

The style was well-received by followers of New Look’s Instagram account.

“What a gorgeous skirt,” commented Sophiejoan.

“Such a cute outfit,” Beth .k said.

“That skirt is to die for,” Ilsadaily remarked.

“Wow,” exclaimed onecarbonworld. Gorgeous”.

“This skirt would look amazing on you,” Paigestockwell commented, tagging a friend.

“I feel like this is definitely you!” casa steele informed a pal.

