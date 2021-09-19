For sale is a ‘magnificent’ home with its own natural pond and waterfall.

A home that has been regarded as a “amazing opportunity” for a buyer has recently come on the market.

The detached property in Daresbury, Warrington, has seven bedrooms and sits on more than an acre of ground.

The home boasts a natural pond and waterfalls, as well as eight greeting rooms, two dining kitchens, and private outhouses.

For sale is a cottage with its own Scandinavian lodge and private woodland.

The site is currently separated into two properties, each with its own private entrance, but the new owner could divide the main house further or merge them together.

The land is described as a “jewel” on “amazing” grounds by estate agent Gascoigne Halman, who has it listed for £1,195,000.

According to Rightmove, the average sold price in Daresbury is £415,050, up 2% from the previous year.

The bulk of transactions in the recent year were detached homes, which sold for an average of £422,806. The average price for a terraced house was £353,000.

The nearest residences of a similar size on the market are more than two miles apart, owing to its secluded location.

A similar property on Farnworth Road, less than two miles distant, is offered for sale for £1,500,000.

Other seven-bedroom mansions on Balmoral Road and Ackers Road, both just over two miles away, are available for £1,250,000 and £975,000, respectively.

The Delph Lane property is well-protected and private, with a gate and a long driveway leading to the house.

It’s spread over two storeys, with plenty of family rooms and seven good-sized bedrooms, according to images on Rightmove.

The spacious gardens are seen from a huge lounge room with floor to ceiling windows.

There is space for a dining table in the kitchen, which is completely equipped with integrated appliances.

A separate utility room, craft area, more cupboards, and a toilet are located off the kitchen.

Many of the rooms feature en-suite bathrooms, and a few even have a dressing room.

A gym, an art area, and a vast entertainment space are among the other amenities.

The grounds, with almost an acre of land, have a lot of potential.

Separate from the main home is a huge garden equipment storage room, a small storage room, and a potting room.

Yes, there is. “The summary has come to an end.”