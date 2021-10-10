For more than a year, an autistic boy was unable to attend school.

After her son went without a school for more than a year, his mother was left “distressed.”

Because of her two-year disagreement with the council, her son, who has autism, delayed sensory processing difficulties, hypermobility, and anxiety, was unable to attend school during this time.

The youngster became increasingly housebound and had no contact with classmates, and he was unwilling to leave his room.

The mother turned to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman for assistance.

The conclusions of an anonymous report from the ombudsman were accepted by Liverpool Council, which outlined how the youngster, only known as R, was in Year 5 when his school contacted the council in January 2019 to arrange an educational, health and social needs (EHC) plan.

R was only in school for two hours a week on a shortened schedule at the time.

In January 2019, the council agreed that R needed an EHC Plan, and by June 12th, a draft had been produced.

Miss Q, the boy’s mother, said the council had a meeting around this time where an officer from the SEN Team (Officer 1) stated that the council would organise support for R from an outside agency.

Despite the fact that the council completed the EHC Plan in August, the boy did not attend school in September 2019.

Miss Q emailed supervisors in November after receiving no response from Officer 1. As a result, the council called a meeting at R’s school to request that his plan be revised.

“She [Miss Q] states everybody who attended the conference believed R needed to relocate to a specialised school,” according to the report.

“In November 2019, the council provided personnel at R’s school with training on school refusalers.

“Miss Q claims that the school’s special educational needs coordinator informed her that the training was helpful, but that it wasn’t enough to help R return to mainstream schooling because that would necessitate a complete school change.”

“According to the school, R required a specialist placement.”

R’s EHC plan was amended in December, and the council spoke with four secondary schools regarding a placement for R the following year. This did not work out.

CaMHS responded to R's EHC plan in April 2020.