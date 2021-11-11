‘For me, the favourites,’ says Lothar Matthaus, who also makes a transfer claim for Erling Haaland.

Liverpool have established themselves to be one of the teams to beat in the Champions League this season, according to Germany and Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus.

Despite being drawn alongside Atletico Madrid, Porto, and AC Milan, the Reds qualified for the knockout stages with two games to spare, winning their first four group matches for the first time.

Liverpool were defeated in the quarter-finals by Real Madrid last season, after reaching the Champions League final in 2018 and winning the trophy 12 months later.

However, Matthaus does not believe the Spanish giants – or moneybags Paris Saint-Germain – are likely victors, seeing three other teams as being superior to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Chelsea, Liverpool, City, and Bayern Munich are the favorites for the Champions League, according to Matthaus.

“Barcelona has issues, and Atletico Madrid has always been a dangerous club, but they are not as good as Liverpool or Manchester City.

“Without (Sergio) Ramos, Real Madrid has lost its identity.”

Meanwhile, Matthaus has spoken on the future of Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past.

“After (Robert) Lewandowsk, Haaland could end up at Bayern,” he told Marca in Spain. “But not next to him.

“With (Kylian) Mbappe, Haaland might fit much better at Real Madrid.”