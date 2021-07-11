For just £30 million, Liverpool can achieve a ‘world-class’ transfer of the ‘next Frenkie de Jong.’

Liverpool will need another midfielder this summer to replace Gini Wijnaldum, and Ajax prodigy Ryan Gravenberch is a guy they, along with many other top European teams, are keeping an eye on.

So, what might Liverpool have seen in Gravenberch, a player they faced in the Champions League group stage last season?

On a special Ryan Gravenberch exclusive podcast for members of the Blood Red Club, football scout Connor McGinn commented, “I’d absolutely say Naby Keita would be an interesting analogy.”

“If you look at their progressive play, which is the thing that ties them together the best, Keita averages approximately 5.7 progressive passes per game, whereas Gravenberch averages about 5.9.

“In terms of dribbles, Gravenberch is significantly superior to Keita, averaging 1.6 per game compared to 0.8 for Keita.

“The fact that Gravenberch compares in that sense – as an 18 or 19-year-old – to players like Marco Verratti and Leon Goretzka is fantastic, and there are similarities to Keita, but with a much better injury record.”

“Gravenberch has only missed one game this season because to Covid, and he hasn’t missed a single game in the last two seasons due to injury, so that record is unblemished.”

In terms of numbers, it’s easy to see why Liverpool and other big European clubs are keeping an eye on the player.

If Liverpool are interested, this summer could be the best moment to make a move because Gravenberch is now undervalued in comparison to former Ajax stars.

“I’m surprised by the supposed £30 million valuation [put on Gravenberch]because Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong both passed the £70 million threshold, but Ajax has been calmer recently and haven’t been pushing into the latter stages of European competitions,” McGinn stated.

“The big wave of Donny van der Beek, De Jong, and De Ligt all came from a Champions League run, and Gravenberch’s perceived value reflects Ajax’s recent struggles on the European stage.”

“Outside of the Netherlands and scouting circles, Gravenberch hasn’t had that type of reputation, but he has.” The summary comes to a close.