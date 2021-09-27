For green and amber list nations, PCR test fees are available from Jet2, TUI, easyJet, Ryanair, and British Airways.

No timeframe has been established for the abolition of PCR testing for fully vaccinated travelers, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

People who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be permitted to utilize a cheaper lateral flow test instead of a PCR version for their day-two test, the government stated last week.

Mr Shapps told the Commons Transport Select Committee that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is “conscious” of the dates of October half-term, which is a popular time for families to go on vacation.

“It is apparent that the package of steps I announced this week and last week will make a significant difference, and people will be able to travel much more freely,” he said.

“One reason for this is that on day two, the PCR test was removed and replaced with a more easier lateral flow test.

“They (DHSC) are aware of half-term and are working closely with private-sector providers to ensure that we can do this as soon as possible.”

Despite the lack of certainty, it’s still crucial to know what you’ll need before leaving the country, according to HertsLive.

Jet2

Jet2 provides users with a variety of options, including discount codes for testing from Collinson and Randox.

The cost of your testing is very dependent on where you are traveling, so double-check before leaving.

Tests for PCR, lateral flow, and antigen are all available for £43 apiece.

Visit Jet2’s website for further details.

easyJet

According to easyJet, the most important thing to remember is that the color of the destination on the day you return to the UK, as well as your age and vaccination status, decides what action you must take.

The airline is offering cheap Randox and Collinson testing, with prices starting at £43 and £55.20 for a pre-travel PCR test, respectively.

Collinson tests are slightly more costly, costing £66.

TUI

This summer, TUI has partnered with government-approved testing providers Chronomics to offer testing packages to all of its package holiday customers, including TUI River Cruises.

They start at just £20 per person. “The summary has come to an end.”