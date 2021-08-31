For FSG and Liverpool, Jordan Henderson’s contract cannot mask their transfer concerns.

On any other day, the news that Jordan Henderson had signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool would have been greeted with joy.

After all, there was widespread concern earlier this summer when rumours surfaced that the Reds captain was considering leaving the club after failing to reach an agreement on fresh terms.

Such fears were only alleviated once manager Jurgen Klopp made a public statement, with supporters inevitably scarred by the long-running controversy of Gini Wijnaldum’s Liverpool exit and fearful of a repeat, even if such fears were perhaps premature.

The German told reporters earlier this month, “It is important, but it will happen,” before hinting at his own involvement. “However it is, we will work it out. There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll figure it out.

“It’ll be taken care of. I spoke with him yesterday (Thursday) and it appeared to be [signed], yes.”

Henderson has signed a contract extension with the Reds until 2025, just two weeks after Klopp’s revelation.

Such good news can and will be greeted with joy. However, the fact that his contract was announced on transfer deadline day will not go unnoticed by supporters who are frustrated by the club’s lack of business this summer.

Liverpool would point to re-signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson, as well as Mohamed Salah, as vital agreements for the club’s future.

Henderson’s new contract, however, did not receive the warm welcome it deserved when it was revealed at 9.30 a.m. on transfer deadline day.

When asked about the club’s summer business, one club insider remarked, “It’s about the targets who we think are good enough; they need to be available and at a reasonable price.” “And being responsible does not imply being cheap.

“We know it’s not popular on social media, but we’re not going to buy solely to appease fans’ unreasonable desire for a move.

“Any midfielder we get has to be good enough to play with Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Milner, Curtis, and now Harvey.

“[We] would ask individuals who are clamoring for a midfielder to tell us how much they think a player who is talented enough to cost.”

