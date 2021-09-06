For five days, a massive mechanical spider stalked the streets of Liverpool.

The year 2008 was a great year for the city because it was named Capital of Culture, and with it came La Princesse, an enormous mechanical spider.

La Machine, a Nantes-based art collective, produced the spider, which arrived in Liverpool in September 2008.

Before she awoke to tour the city, La Princesse was mounted on the side of the Concourse House near Lime Street station.

The five-day street theatre spectacular featured the 50-foot-tall, 37-tonne spider.

Thousands of people were expected to go to the city center to view La Princesse, so streets were closed all around the city.

The massive machine was a tremendous hit with Liverpool residents, who flocked to the streets to greet the spider.

From the then-Echo Arena and the Royal Albert Dock to the Cunard Building, Castle Street, Lord Street, and Ranelagh Place, La Princesse made her way through the streets.

La Princess stunned Liverpool every day, from her surprising initial arrival in the dark to the crowds who rushed to see her take her first steps to her magnificent finale firework extravaganza.

Crowds waited for hours to see the massive spider, clambering on buildings, pillars, and street furniture to get a glimpse.

As she passed through, small children screamed in delight as the spider’s feet dangled only inches above their heads, and the crowds cheered as they were soaked by water jets fired from the spider’s mouth.

The spider vanished after making its way into the Queensway Tunnel, never to be seen again, following a magnificent climax that included music, fire, water, pyrotechnics, and special effects.

La Machine has continued to stage incredible street theatre more than ten years after the massive event, including Long Ma Jing Shen in 2014, which saw another giant spider collide with a nearly 40-foot-high dragon-horse.

Concourse House, where La Princesse rested before her exploration of Liverpool, has been demolished since 2008, and Lime Street has undergone a massive transformation.