For Christmas 2021, here are the top ten most popular beauty advent calendars.

Is there anything more enjoyable than spoiling yourself in the run-up to the holidays? We all look forward to a little pick-me-up when the weather is drab.

Beauty advent calendars have been increasingly popular in recent years, and there is sometimes a long waiting list to get your hands on the holiday delicacies.

With so many options, buyers are spoilt for choice this year, whether it’s from discount stores or high-street merchants.

Aldi customers notice a “savage” Marks & Spencer joke in the Christmas commercial. To build a list of the most popular beauty advent calendars this Christmas, beauty specialists Cosmetify analyzed Google search data, internet article mentions of each calendar, and each brand’s Instagram following.

The most popular beauty advent calendar for 2021 is Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Dreams and Secrets. The calendar, which costs £150, comes with 12 of the brand’s best-selling beauty and skincare products in a recyclable box.

MAC’s Box of Tricks is the second most popular beauty advent calendar.

The Body Shop’s advent calendar finished in fourth, while Revolution Beauty’s came in third.

Charlotte Tilbury is a British makeup artist.

MACRevolution

The Body Shop is a store that sells cosmetics.

Jo Malone is a singer, songwriter, and actress

LushCult Beauty is a brand that has a cult following.

Huda Beauty is a well-known cosmetics brand.

Cosmetics by Benefit

Too Faced is a cosmetics company that specializes in

“The Christmas countdown has officially begun, and what better way to kick-off the festive season than with popular beauty advent calendars,” a representative for Cosmetify said in response to the study’s findings.

“Beauty calendars have become considerably more mainstream in recent years, so Charlotte Tilbury’s calendar taking the top spot this year is remarkable.”