For a police search exercise, Matrix vans surround the Princes Park gates.

Today, a big police presence was noticed in a Liverpool park, with the department explaining that it was all part of a training exercise to The Washington Newsday.

A number of Matrix vans and police cars are stationed outside Princes Park, on Devonshire Road, Toxteth, according to images supplied with The Washington Newsday.

Officers with poles and what appear to be evidence bags can be seen in one photograph.

There have been no disturbances in the vicinity, according to a Merseyside police official, according to The Washington Newsday.

According to them, a search training exercise involving Matrix teams is presently taking place at the park.

The length of time the cops will be in the area as part of their training is unknown.

