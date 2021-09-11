For a month, a ‘amazing’ city center restaurant is offering 2-4-1 Sunday roasts.

The Liberté Bar, Restaurant, and Rooftop, located on the third floor of the Bentley Building on the Strand, offers panoramic views of Liverpool’s historic waterfront, including the Three Graces.

The renowned Sunday lunch at the venue is back, and for the entire month of September, it will be two-for-one.

Normally, Liberté’s Sunday roast is served with a dessert for £25 per person, but for the month of September, the restaurant-bar is giving two dishes for £12.50 per person as part of its two-for-one promotion.

Guests may enjoy the views while eating a Sunday roast with fluffy roast potatoes, honey glazed parsnips, seasonal vegetables, and thick gravy, which comes with a choice of roast beef, roast chicken, roast gammon, or a vegan nut roast.

The second meal is a decadent dessert that includes strawberry cheesecake with meringue and cream, chocolate garden pot with vanilla ice cream, and charred marshmallow gateau.

The Sunday roast may also be made bottomless for £35 with unlimited prosecco, wine, and beer, albeit this is not available for two-for-one.

“Now that we’re in September, the nights will start drawing in, and what better way to keep warm than with Liberté’s excellent Sunday lunch,” said Kier Smith, Liberté’s business development manager.

“It’s ideal for a supper with friends, a date night, or a family trip, especially because it’s only £12.50 for two dishes. Join us every Sunday in September to take advantage of this incredible offer – it won’t last long.”

The venue is described as “excellent” in TripAdvisor reviews of Liberté.

“Boozy brunch was amazing!” commented reviewer Lynn. Chloe, our server, was really attentive and pleasant! Over other rowdy brunches in Liverpool, I would absolutely recommend.”

“Came here for bottomless brunch on a girls weekend, and Katie made the experience for us, excellent service, really friendly, and made sure our glasses were always full,” Hannah continued. Thank you so much for your kindness and for making us feel so welcome, Katie.”

Liberté is at number 50.