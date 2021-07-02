For £50 million, an agent submitted a praying emoji. Liverpool make a move as a reporter speaks out about Jurgen Klopp’s blunder.

For Friday, July 2, here’s your Liverpool Morning Digest.

Graeme Mathie, Hibernian’s sports director, said he’s sending ‘prayer hands emojis’ to John McGinn’s agency over the club’s link to Liverpool.

McGinn is not a player the Reds are trying to sign this summer, according to the Athletic, although Jurgen Klopp has previously been “impressed” by the Scotland international.

Mathie sent texts to McGinn and his agency, pleading for a move to Anfield, following the Scotsman’s recent link to Liverpool.

“Every time there is a link, I send it to his agent with praying hand emojis saying, ‘Is there any chance this summer could be the time we get a bit of a sell-on?’” said the Hibs sporting director.

“He constantly responds with laughing emojis and doesn’t reveal too much information.

“But, good play to John; as you can see, he has gone and played against some of the top players in the league again with Scotland, and he has demonstrated and done well. It’s no surprise that he’s being tied to these kinds of schemes.”

Jonathan Swain, a TV reporter, has spoken out for the first time since being duped by a Jurgen Klopp impersonator at Wembley Stadium.

Before England’s Euro 2020 match against Joachim Low’s team on Tuesday, a doppelganger of the German was initially noticed on Wembley Way.

To be fair to Swain, the doppelganger Klopp wore a Liverpool baseball cap, a black Nike Reds jacket, and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms in a convincing depiction of the manager.

After the game, videos emerged online of the doppelganger sipping beer cans and singing “It’s Coming Home” on the streets as England fans celebrated their famous 2-0 victory.

The ITV reporter had proudly taken to Twitter with a selfie with who he thought was the Liverpool boss before recalling his encounter on Wednesday’s Lorraine.

“Last night, when I was walking into the stadium, I ran with Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager. Swain told Lorraine Kelly, “Of course he’s German.”

“Yesterday, he was a terrific sport, interacting with numerous England fans.

“He was still on the shoulders of some England fans after the game. The summary comes to a close.