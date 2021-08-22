Footage shows a huge fire that shut down the M6 for six kilometres.

The motorway fire that caused miles of traffic jams on the M6 yesterday may be seen in these photos.

The video shows a caravan fire on the southbound road, which caused major traffic congestion.

It caught fire immediately before 10 a.m., causing emergency services to respond.

The accident occurred near the Charnock Richard service station, between Junction 28 for Leyland and Junction 27 for Standish.

The truck caught fire, and footage showed a column of smoke rising from the roadside conflagration.

The carriageway remained open, but lane restrictions caused delays of almost an hour.

At the height of the delays, Highways England traced the tailbacks for six kilometres.

Three fire engines from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chorley and Leyland stations, as well as one from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service’s Wigan station, were dispatched.

Firefighters put out the fire and were on the scene for 90 minutes, but the traffic congestion lasted well into the afternoon.