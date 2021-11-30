Following West Ham’s blistering start to the Premier League season, David Moyes has sent a warning to Liverpool and Manchester City.

With his war cry for his side to ‘keep trying’ to reach their level, West Ham manager David Moyes has stated Liverpool and Manchester City are the benchmark in the Premier League.

Since his return to West Ham at the end of 2019, the former Manchester United and Everton manager has done an outstanding job.

Liverpool were defeated for the first time this season at the London Stadium in November, but they still lead West Ham in the Premier League table by five points.

Despite West Ham’s victory over Liverpool, Moyes stated in his pre-match press conference today that his team is still a long way from matching the levels of the last two Premier League champions.

“I don’t think not winning at Man City would put us in a lot of trouble,” Moyes remarked.

“We want to get back to winning, and I understand that if we want to be competitive, we have to pick up points wherever they are.”

“Competing also involves winning games; we competed well against Liverpool and beat them, and we competed well against Man City but didn’t get a result against them.”

“We’re not quite there yet, but we’ll keep working toward it.”

“I’m still working to put the club together.” Although 18 months isn’t a long time to be at any club, the players – and the coaching staff – have made significant development.

“The wins and the style we’ve been playing have instilled a lot of confidence in us.”