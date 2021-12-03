Following transfer rumors, a Premier League couple was given the opportunity to audition for Liverpool.

Only individuals in the relevant Liverpool departments will be aware of who is on their radar as a prospective transfer target.

However, when the Reds face Wolves this Saturday, two of them could be in the spotlight. One will be a well-known name among Kopites, while the other is a new name.

Adama Traore has reportedly been on Liverpool’s radar for the past two years, but it’s never progressed beyond rumour at this point.

Under new boss Bruno Lage, the Spain international has been in and out of the team this season, but has lately been reintroduced to the starting lineup.

Wolves, according to recent rumours, might be willing to move Traore when the transfer market opens in January.

Liverpool was, unsurprisingly, mentioned.

The allegations were noteworthy in that they claimed Wolves had reduced their initial £50 million asking price to just £18 million, a reduction of £32 million.

Let’s talk about Hwang Hee-chan, the most recent Wolves player to be linked with Liverpool.

The South Korean international, who is on loan from RB Leipzig, was first linked with a move to Liverpool in early November.

Manchester City has also been associated with a player, but it’s Liverpool’s name being linked with a Wolves player that has piqued attention.

In terms of comparing Traore and Hwang, although being on the same squad and performing comparable tasks, they are quite different players.

Traore is a pure winger who depends on his quickness to get in behind the defense and wreck havoc.

Hwang is more of a known striker who likes to drift out wide on occasion to move the defense around and cause more difficulties for the opposition, while also possessing a yard or two of pace.

When Liverpool travels to Molineux to face Wolves on Saturday afternoon, they could face both players.

Both players have faced the Reds in prior seasons, although not on the same squad. Traore is currently at Wolves, whereas Hwang has previously played for Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg and has lost to Liverpool.

If Liverpool is serious in signing either Hwang or Traore, the deadline is Saturday.