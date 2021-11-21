Following the terror attack on the Women’s Hospital, Liverpool fans unfurl a moving banner on the Kop.

On Saturday, ahead of Liverpool’s 4-0 Premier League victory over Arsenal, fans revealed a new banner on the Kop.

The banner was created in response to events that occurred in the city last week, and was organized by Spion Kop 1906.

On Remembrance Sunday, a homemade device exploded outside the Women’s Hospital shortly before 11 a.m., prompting authorities to classify the incident a terrorist attack.

In a tweet, the banner’s organizers said: “Following the events of the previous week, it’s crucial to remember that what brings us together is greater than what divides us. Strength comes from working together. My Heart, My City, My People” The words on the banner are from the song ‘This Place’ by local singer Jamie Webster.

“Thank you lads and lasses,” Webster tweeted in response to the banner.

In response to the terror incident, the Liverpool Region Mosque Network, Everton Football Club and Everton in the Community, LFC Foundation, and Tranmere Rovers in the Community issued a joint statement on Friday.

“Following the unsettling and terrible incident outside our Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, it is critical that we unite in solidarity, speak out with one voice, and speak out against those who wish to divide us,” the statement read.

“Our message is unmistakable: we are ecstatic. We are a single entity. Liverpool is our name.

“Our unshakeable sense of belonging to “our Liverpool home” binds us together. We believe in fighting for what is right shoulder to shoulder. Our way—why it’s we’re the World in One City—is to recognize and be extremely proud of the variety in our communities while also striving for a more inclusive society.

“Liverpool City Region’s football clubs exemplify the city’s history of bravery, compassion, and community spirit. It is the source of our collective power and solidarity, and it is what has gotten us through terrible periods like the pandemic. We must now use this unity to oppose hatred in all of its forms.” On social media, supporters of the flag expressed their solidarity, and the Liverpool Region Mosque Network tweeted, “So happy to be scousers – we will always stand shoulder to shoulder with each other.”