Following the Super League and Liverpool decisions, UEFA issued a statement.

UEFA has stated that the current judge in their legal dispute with the three surviving European Super League clubs has been removed.

Following a Spanish court decision, the European football governing body said on Monday night that it has withdrawn its independent disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus, while delaying sanctions imposed on the other nine founding clubs, including Liverpool.

UEFA, on the other hand, thinks it has acted lawfully throughout the process and has sought that the judge be recused from the case following his decision to prevent UEFA from imposing its own punishments.

UEFA feels there are “serious anomalies in these procedures” and has filed a move to replace judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara, with the statement recommending that he “immediately stand aside” while the motion is thoroughly considered.

Because Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona were permitted to re-enter the Champions League, a Madrid court first concluded that UEFA could not penalise them.

The sanctions imposed on the other nine founding members, who withdrew from the Super League in the wake of the reaction, were also suspended, with UEFA stating that it wanted to “avoid any needless difficulty” while the legal issue was still underway.

UEFA’s decision to appeal the judge’s dismissal means that disciplinary procedures against the three remaining ESL clubs might be reopened, despite the six Premier League clubs originally involved, including the Reds, agreeing to pay a combined £22 million settlement in June.

UEFA has announced that it will file a formal appeal with a higher court, the Provincial Court of Madrid, after previously appearing to cooperate with the judge’s instructions.

The governing body has denied any wrongdoing during the procedures with the European Super League clubs, and on Tuesday, it filed more documentation to the Spanish courts, demonstrating their compliance.