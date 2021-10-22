Following the Sky interview, Liverpool supporters sent a strong contract message to Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah has expressed his desire to remain at Liverpool till the end of his career.

After the club elected to focus on maintaining its key players during the summer transfer window, the 29-year-old has been in continuous negotiations over a new contract for several months.

Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the players who have committed their long-term futures to the Reds, but Salah, whose current contract expires in 2023, is yet to sign a new deal.

The Egypt international, on the other hand, has stated that he wants to stay at Anfield, causing fans to rejoice on social media as the forward broke his silence over contract negotiations.

“If you ask me, I’d love to stay till the end of my football career,” he told Sky Sports. “But I can’t say much since it’s not in my hands.”

“It’s based on what the club wants, not what I want.”

“At the present, I don’t think I’ll ever play against Liverpool; that would be disappointing.”

Despite Salah’s readiness to commit to Jurgen Klopp’s side, the statements suggest that an agreement must still be reached between his agent and the club’s administration.

After his client scored his first goal of the season against Norwich in August, Ramy Abbas Issa tweeted to Liverpool’s owners, FSG, saying, “I hope they’re watching.”

Salah has maintained his goal-scoring form throughout the season, scoring 12 goals in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Salah’s goal-scoring prowess has catapulted him into contention for the title of finest player in the world, with Jurgen Klopp acknowledging that after his latest performance against Watford, he is ahead of his contemporaries.

“I see him every day, so it’s probably easier for me.” But there’s still Lewandowski and people like him out there, Ronaldo is still scoring like crazy, and Messi is still putting up world-class performances.

“And there will be more.” But for the time being, he is unquestionably at the top of that list.”