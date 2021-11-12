Following the red card at Goodison Park, Everton have added a former West Ham and France striker to their coaching staff.

A former Premier League striker has joined the coaching staff of the Blues women’s squad, after being sent off at Goodison Park for jumping into the fans after scoring against Everton.

In the 84th minute of a match against Everton on January 22, 2011, Frederic Piquionne’s header gave West Ham United a 2-1 lead.

He then dived into the away area of the Bullens Road, and after being yellow carded for unsporting behavior just minutes before, referee Peter Walton gave him his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Thanks to a stoppage time strike from Marouane Fellaini, David Moyes’ team managed to salvage a point against the 10-man Hammers.

“The red card was a farce,” Piquionne’s manager at the time, Avram Grant, grumbled.

“He scored a goal and went to the stands to celebrate with the fans.” He did nothing wrong; he went to celebrate with those who deserved it more than anybody else.

“I understand that it is the law, but it is a dumb law that has to be changed.”

The 42-year-old, who previously played for Portsmouth, West Ham United, and Doncaster Rovers in England, is teaming up with new Blues manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after announcing to his over 20,000 Twitter followers that Everton Women is his new home with a snapshot of their Walton Hall Park stadium.

Vasseur, 52, was named Willie Kirk’s successor this month after leading Lyon to a Champions League, French League, and Cup treble in 2020.

So far, he has presided over a 3-1 triumph over Leicester City in the Conti Cup, followed by a 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Vasseur is now preparing for Manchester United’s visit on Sunday (12:30pm), and The Washington Newsday understands that he is looking to bring in at least one extra assistant in addition to Piquionne.

Piquionne, who was born on the French collectivity of New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean, was capped by the French national team once while at Monaco in 2007 before switching to the Caribbean island of Martinique, where he played nine times and scored twice.

He also owns an FA Cup runner-up medal after leading his team to a second-place finish. “The summary has come to an end.”