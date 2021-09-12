Following the injury to Harvey Elliott, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp clarifies his view on the Premier League directive.

Following Harvey Elliott’s catastrophic injury at Leeds, Jurgen Klopp has underlined his objection to a new Premier League guideline to “let the game flow.”

After a reckless challenge from Pascal Struijk around the hour mark of the Reds’ 3-0 triumph at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, the 18-year-old suffered a probable dislocated ankle.

The Reds drew level with Chelsea and Manchester United at the top of the Premier League thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane, but the game was overshadowed by the nasty incident that saw Elliott taken to hospital immediately.

Mike Riley, the Premier League’s refereeing chief, stated before the season began that in 2021/22, the league will move toward “letting the game run” and not penalizing “minor offenses.”

After the win over Burnley last month, Klopp questioned the authorities’ calls for more leniency in terms of physicality.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he still believes that, but he stops short of saying that the new instruction is to blame for Elliott’s potential long-term injury.

Klopp stated, “Look, I don’t think the situation today [for Elliott]has anything to do with that [new directive].”

“Do me a favor and don’t put what I’m saying now (in headlines) together with the circumstances today, because otherwise I won’t speak about it” (in the future).

“The issue with letting the game run is that the participants will automatically want to exploit it.

“It’s a common occurrence. Why not give it a shot if you don’t get whistled?

“Players don’t want to hurt one other, so they go in hard and fast.

“If the main issue last season was that the game didn’t flow well enough, then I witnessed an entirely different season.

“Where does it lead if the only change from last season is to ‘let the game flow?’ That’s the issue; it’s not easy for the officials, and it’s not even a regulation to “let the game flow” and other such things.

“England has always been known for referees not blowing the whistle as loudly as other countries, but we’re used to it now. Now we advance to the next level, but why? I’m not sure what you’re talking about.

“I will give if you ask.”

“The summary comes to an end.”