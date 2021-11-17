Following the incident at a match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United, ten people were arrested in house raids.

In connection with protests that took place before Manchester United’s match against Liverpool earlier this year, detectives arrested ten individuals in dawn raids this morning.

As police executed warrants relating to the violent disorder on match day in May, doors were smashed in across Cheshire, Lancashire, and Greater Manchester.

On Sunday, May 2, the guys, aged 20 to 51, were detained at Old Trafford football ground on suspicion of violent disorder and burglary.

They’re all being held in custody to be interrogated.

Police were alerted to a planned protest at Old Trafford and worked to keep a peaceful demonstration under control.

However, more than 1,000 protesters gathered outside the stadium, with another 200 gathering inside the Lowry Hotel in Salford.

The scene became increasingly tense, and protestors eventually gained access to the pitch.

Flares were set off, and bottles and barricades were hurled at police officers and horses, injuring many officers.

Detectives spent months investigating several lines of inquiry and studying hundreds of hours of CCTV material to identify the many people involved after launching a complete investigation.

18 people have been arrested so far, with five of them facing charges.

“The violence and disruption back in May, particularly towards the police, was utterly unacceptable and needless,” said Detective Inspector Andy Fallows of GMP’s Major Incident Team.

“Since May, our team has been working nonstop to guarantee that all individuals implicated are identified and face the repercussions of their actions. The arrests made today are a huge step forward in that direction.

“We’re also releasing photos of males we’d like to talk with, and I’m optimistic that someone out there will be able to offer us with genuine information that would assist us in identifying them.”

“Please contact us as soon as possible if you have any information or footage that could assist our investigations.”