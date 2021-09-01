Following the emergence of Harvey Elliott, Liverpool must leave senior players out of the Champions League team.

Following the emergence of Harvey Elliott, Liverpool will be forced to leave one senior player out of their squad for the Champions League group stages this season.

The 18-year-old qualifies as an Under-21s player and does not need to be registered to play in the Premier League this season; however, European competition is a different issue.

Despite being of legal age to register as a ‘List B’ player, having been born on or after January 1, 2000, the midfielder does not yet meet the requirements to be counted as one.

According to UEFA rules, a player of legal age can be placed on ‘List B’ if he has “been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday by the time he is registered with UEFA, or for a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not exceeding one year.”

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham when he was 16 years old in July 2019, but his season on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season means he has not had an uninterrupted two-year term at Anfield, yet UEFA rules will allow him to be classified as a ‘List B’ player next season.

The 18-year-old will be an additional name that needs to be registered to play in the Champions League this season, as the Reds have 24 senior players they may name in their Premier League squad.

Despite the fact that Elliott is theoretically an eighth homegrown option at Anfield, it is not as simple as Elliott’s presence allowing Jurgen Klopp to name a full 25-man roster of ‘List A’ players.

That’s because, while clubs must include at least eight locally trained players in their squads, four of those eight must be club-trained players who have been on the books for three years and are between the ages of 15 and 21.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, and Caoimhin Kelleher are the only senior players of this type at Liverpool, with Elliott joining Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Nat Phillips as association-trained players (players who previously played for another club).