Following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, Jurgen Klopp adds three midfielders to his Liverpool squad.

Following Liverpool’s decision not to sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum in the summer, Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed his faith in the club’s youthful players.

Tyler Morton has caught the eye after coming up to the first squad and made seven appearances so far this season, while Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones were flourishing for the Reds before being sidelined by ankle and eye ailments, respectively.

In the past, Liverpool have been hesitant to be as active in the transfer market as some of their rivals, fearful of jeopardizing the development of some of their most gifted players.

While Liverpool haven’t brought in many new players since winning the Champions League in 2019, they haven’t lost many of their veteran players either.

And Klopp believes that his squad’s stability has provided the ideal environment for the Reds’ young players to grow.

“I believe it’s because the team has stayed together for a long time now,” he told reporters. “We may have lost Gini last year, but the majority of the team has stayed together and it helps us improve things.”

“That’s why, if you have a core group of players who have been playing together for a while, you can bring in younger players.”

“Like we did with Harvey at the start of the season, when he was absolutely outstanding and incredibly stunning.”

“When you bring Curtis in, the way he performs is due to our stability and his talent.”

“And now Tyler is coming in, which is conceivable due to the way the rest of the group operates.”