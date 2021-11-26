Following the death of a beloved character on Emmerdale, the cast pays an emotional farewell.

After leaving the Dales, Emmerdale actor Simon Lennon, who portrayed Ben Tucker in the serial, wrote a touching farewell.

Meena Jutla claimed her third victim in Thursday’s hour-long show, fatally attacking Ben with a kayak oar.

Simon first appeared on the show in September 2020, as Aaron Dingle’s (Danny Miller) new love interest.

His co-stars on the serial have flocked to pay him a heartfelt farewell.

Simon shared the following on Instagram: “That concludes Ben’s time at @emmerdale. What a whirlwind of a trip it’s been. The best year of my life. Thank you very much for all of your support.” He posted a selfie from the dressing room, sporting an Emmerdale blazer with his name on the back.

Other members of the cast quickly chimed in.

“Ah the sweetest lad in the world and a brilliant actor shall miss you so much mate, eager for the future,” commented Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton.

Vinny Dingle is a well-known actor. Bradley Johnson continued, ” “I’m missing you, mate!! We’ll talk again shortly.” “Love you tons bro xx,” said Joe-Warren Plant, who plays Jacob Gallagher. With a heart and eyes-welling-up emoji, Ethan Anderson actor Emile John wrote: “Well done brooo, you’ll be missed.”

Instagram

When Aaron Dingle, played by Danny Miller, who is presently competing on I’m A Celebrity…, learns of Ben’s death, he is supposed to be devastated.

Danny said recently that his 13-year career as Aaron Dingle on the long-running soap is coming to an end.

Will Ben’s death play a role in his departure from Dales?