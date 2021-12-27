Following the confirmation of the AFCON boost, Pep Guardiola makes a huge Liverpool admission.

For Monday, December 27th, here’s your Liverpool morning digest.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has said that his club is not on the same level as Liverpool in one critical area.

As we near the halfway point of the season, the Reds are in a battle for the Premier League crown with City and Chelsea.

Liverpool are three points behind second-placed City and three clear of third-placed Chelsea heading into the Boxing Day round of fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is not in play today due to the postponement of their match against Leeds United, while City’s match against Leicester is still scheduled to take place.

Guardiola has said that his team is not as good as Liverpool in one area of their game, despite the fact that they are six points ahead of them at the top of the table.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita have been given permission to delay their release for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Due to FIFA rules requiring them to meet up with their national team squads on Monday ahead of the competition, which begins on January 9 in Cameroon, the trio was in danger of missing the most of the holiday season.

However, it has been revealed that the Confederation of African Football accepted a request from domestic leagues, allowing teams to keep their players until January 3.

Salah, Mane, and Keita will now be available for Tuesday’s Premier League match against Leicester City and Sunday’s match against fellow title contenders Chelsea.