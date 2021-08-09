Following the concerns with the pre-season friendly, Liverpool has issued fresh ticket information.

Liverpool has issued new instructions to fans ahead of their pre-season friendly with Osasuna, in an attempt to avoid the chaos that caused the Reds’ match against Athletic Bilbao to be postponed on Saturday.

This campaign, the club has implemented Near Field Communication for stadium access, with an electronic pass downloaded to a mobile phone’s digital wallet and scanned for admittance.

However, Liverpool’s match against Bilbao, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., was postponed by 30 minutes due to teething issues with the new ticketing system, as fans returned to Anfield for the first time since March 2020.

Videos and photographs shared on social media revealed long lines outside Anfield leading up to 4 p.m., as well as many vacant seats inside the stadium, with the Reds later issuing an apology and explanation to fans.

In order to avoid a repeat, they have issued guidelines to fans and urged early arrivals at Anfield ahead of Monday’s match against Osasuna.

One of the concerns the club discovered was supporters scanning numerous tickets on one phone, which considerably reduced the admission flow rate. As a result, fans having multiple tickets are being asked to print them at home if at all feasible, ahead of Monday’s 7pm kick-off.

Turnstiles will open at 4 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early, with children entering the stadium before 6 p.m. receiving complimentary soft drinks.

Supporters should also ensure that they are completely prepared when they arrive at the turnstiles, having downloaded their NFC pass to their phone and being ready to scan their tickets when they arrive.

The friendly against Osasuna is Liverpool’s penultimate pre-season friendly before Saturday’s Premier League opener at Norwich City, with Anfield set to reopen to full capacity once the season begins.