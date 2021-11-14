Following the cab explosion, Labour leader Keir Starmer sent a message to Liverpool.

After one man was confirmed dead and another was critically injured, Keir Starmer praised the emergency personnel as well.

“My prayers tonight are with the people of Liverpool following the explosion outside the city’s Women’s Hospital,” he wrote.

“Thank you to the emergency services for their quick response.”

It comes after the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary both published statements regarding the explosion outside the Crown Road hospital just a few days ago.