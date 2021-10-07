Following the bankruptcy of the Lime Street contractor, a review of all Liverpool roadworks contractors is underway.

The project’s principal contractor, NMCN, went bankrupt earlier this week, putting the project’s future in jeopardy.

It comes only weeks after a company that was working on a series of minor roadwork projects went bankrupt earlier this year.

Those smaller projects are now in the process of being reallocated to other businesses or being completed, while the council confirmed yesterday that the controversial Lime Street renovation plans will be examined before work resumes.

Karen Agbabiaka, the council’s temporary roads chief, told members of the climate change and environment select committee yesterday evening that the council’s other contractors would be evaluated.

“One thing I must say is that we are checking all of our contractors and outsourced workers to see where they are,” she said.

“I’ll also be reaching out to my industry partners to see if there’s a trend or impact related with a shortage of drivers, materials, and Covid.”

“We’ll conduct a study to ensure that we understand whether there is a specific problem, and if there is, we’ll look for answers.”

When asked if the council might have canceled the Lime Street contract earlier if it had suspected NMCN was on the verge of failing, Ms Agbabiaka, who joined the council after the scheme had already begun, claimed she had taken all efforts feasible to protect the council.

“We can only terminate under a few conditions,” she explained. We would have been responsible for all costs if we had canceled it.

“There were also penalties for terminating a contract with a contractor who was not deemed to have failed, so there wasn’t much we could do.”

“As I previously stated, the only thing we could do was stay on top of them, raise questions, and confront them.”