Following the announcement of GMB’s hiatus, Richard Madeley has sparked I’m A Celebrity speculations.

After announcing his departure from Good Morning Britain, Richard Madeley has ignited I’m A Celebrity speculations.

On today’s episode of GMB, the TV presenter announced that he will be temporarily departing the show until returning after the holidays.

Richard intimated in October that he might appear on the reality show.

He revealed he was having a medical examination at the moment, which prompted Susanna Reid to inquire about a possible I’m A Celeb contract.

Richard, on the other hand, stated he couldn’t go into detail because ITV had instructed him he couldn’t reveal whether he was or wasn’t in the show.

“Now then, I’ve got places to go, people to see, and things to eat,” Richard remarked on GMB this morning. “It’s a lot of fun to eat.” “Oh have you, where are you going?” co-host Susanna Reid asked. Richard stated, ” “I’ll be returning shortly after the holidays.

“So this is the final show I’ll be doing for a while.”

“OK, how can we say goodbye in Welsh?” Susanna said.

“I was going to ask you that,” Richard remarked.

“Oh, I’m not sure,” Susanna replied, “but I’m sure you’ll find out in the next couple of weeks.”

Richard has also indicated that he will continue to appear on Good Morning Britain as a guest presenter.

Following Piers Morgan’s departure, the experienced broadcaster, 65, has been one of several guest hosts for the ITV breakfast show, alongside Susanna Reid.

Mr Morgan, 56, resigned from Good Morning Britain (GMB) earlier this year after making contentious remarks regarding the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan, a former tabloid editor, has revealed that he is joining News Corp and Fox News Media to anchor a new global TV show.

“I’m doing the program down the road along with other people,” Richard said on Wednesday, confirming his GMB future.

“This is not true – Richard is one of a series of guest presenters on GMB,” an ITV official said, dismissing rumours that he would take over as Morgan’s full-time replacement.

Since Morgan’s departure in March, Alastair Campbell and Richard Bacon have taken over as co-hosts of the show.

Richard is noted for his colorful presenting manner, as evidenced by some of his on-air comments. “The summary has come to an end.”