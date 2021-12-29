Following the £250 million Liverpool gap, Manchester United is expected to follow the FSG stadium plan.

Since the Glazer family became the owners of Manchester United, their famed Old Trafford residence has hardly been touched.

While their rivals relocated to state-of-the-art stadiums and spent hundreds of millions of dollars redeveloping their own houses, United’s owners allowed Old Trafford to deteriorate on their watch, with what was occurring on the pitch practically reflecting what was happening off it.

The Glazers have owned United for 16 years, while Fenway Sports Group has owned Liverpool for 11 years. While the two are similar in that they are both from the United States and have previous experience in American team ownership, where United invested in a haphazard approach in the transfer market, Liverpool spent money on infrastructure, which has resulted in higher revenues, putting the Reds on the verge of overtaking United in the financial stakes. They have, however, been less willing to spend the amount of money that the Glazers have in the market, despite having far greater success.

When FSG first arrived in Liverpool in 2010, there was talk about finding the Reds a new home in the city. That concept was quickly abandoned, and the focus shifted to make Anfield better, with the £100 million Main Stand refurbishment completed in 2016, bringing another 8,500 seats to the stadium and considerably boosting their lucrative corporate offering.

Then there was the new superstore that was erected close to the stadium, the move to a new training facility at Kirkby, and now, as we approach 2022, construction on the Anfield Road End redevelopment is in full swing. The latter will add another 7,000 seats, bringing the total capacity to over 60,000. As more demand is met, the club will be closer to surpassing the £100 million per year revenue barrier.

The club’s infrastructure has been improved thanks to FSG’s investment, which was made possible by bank and owner loans, as well as an increase in the club’s credit facility. “The summary has come to an end.”