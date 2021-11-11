Following Steven Gerrard’s appointment as manager of Aston Villa, five of his former Liverpool teammates are now in charge.

Following fruitful conversations with Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the club’s new manager.

Following three great years as manager of Rangers, the Liverpool legend will take up his first role in the English top division.

Last season, Gerrard led the Gers to their first Scottish Premiership victory in ten years by remaining undefeated during the league campaign.

However, the 41-year-old isn’t the only former Red who has put his skills to the test in the dugout after hanging up his boots.

Some of his former Liverpool teammates who have also made the switch from player to manager are listed below.

During his time at Liverpool, Alonso was a trustworthy midfield partner for Gerrard, and he has now returned to Real Sociedad, where his professional career began.

The Spaniard, who was appointed in 2019, is now in charge of the club’s B team.

Back in March, there were rumors that Alonso might take over as manager of Borussia Monchengladbach, but he dispelled the speculation by signing a new one-year contract with Sociedad.

Last season, Alonso took the squad to the second division of Spanish football, the first time the club has played at this level since 1961/62.

Daniel Agger, a former Liverpool defender, has started his coaching career at HB Koge in Denmark’s second division.

With 15 points from 15 games, the club is now ranked eighth out of twelve clubs in the league standings.

After signing in the summer, Agger, who played at Anfield between 2006 and 2014, has ex-Reds defender Jon Flanagan as one of his players.

Igor Biscan has had a strong start to his coaching career, winning four titles since taking on his first post in 2016.

The footballer, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, began his managerial career with Croatian second-tier side Rudes, where he won the league title in his first season.

During the 2017/18 season, Olimpija Ljubljana, a Slovenian first-division club, went on to win the league title under his leadership.

After being sacked by Ljubljana, he took over Rijeka in Croatia’s top flight and led them to a second-place finish and the Croatian Cup. “The summary has come to an end.”