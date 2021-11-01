Following shocking allegations, Liverpool has stated that a trade to Manchester City will ‘never happen.’

After revealing to the Financial Times that he would be willing to leave Manchester City for more game time, a return to Liverpool appears to be the last thing that may happen.

After exploding onto the scene as a kid at Anfield, Sterling left for £49 million in 2015, and the transfer has left a sour taste in the mouths of Liverpool fans.

Aidy Ward, Sterling’s former agent, was reported to have played a role in the England star’s exit from Liverpool, but the two have since parted ways.

The 26-year-old is no longer a fixture in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup, and he has stated his desire to quit the club if this does not change soon.

Sterling started the game on the bench in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Man City at Anfield in early October, and was greeted with a raucous reception when he was added to the action.

“No chance, not a prayer, not after the way he left,” Carlton Palmer told This Is Futbol. Would Jurgen Klopp be interested in bringing Raheem Sterling to Liverpool? Of course, I believe he is.

“In football, you never say never, but would Man City sell Raheem Sterling back to Liverpool when Liverpool will be their Premier League title rivals?” “I don’t believe that will ever happen.” Sterling was taking a step up by joining Man City at the time of the deal because he wanted to win trophies and Liverpool wasn’t in a position to do so.

Things may have been different if Jurgen Klopp had been in charge, but Liverpool will not be resenting that missed opportunity.