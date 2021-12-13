Following Manchester United’s’mistake,’ UEFA is facing mounting pressure to redraw the Champions League.

Following an apparent malfunction during the Champions League round of 16 ceremony this morning, UEFA is facing requests for a redraw of the round of 16.

When the draw took place in Nyon earlier today, Liverpool was pitted against RB Salzburg.

Benfica versus Real Madrid was the first match of the day, followed by Villarreal vs Manchester City.

Villarreal, on the other hand, was initially paired with Manchester United, which would have been impossible given the fact that both teams were in the same group.

Following that, there was a little pause in the action until Atletico Madrid was assigned a match against Bayern Munich.

United was eventually paired with PSG.

However, it’s unclear whether the UEFA officials in charge of the draw put United’s ball in the pot as one of the teams that could face Atletico.

If that step of the process was skipped, it might cause problems for the governing body because it would have changed the draw’s permutations and probabilities.

Samuel Luckhurst, a columnist for the Manchester Evening News, tweeted: “For the Atletico tie, it didn’t appear that United’s ball went back in. A sports organization would never propose a drastic rule change at the last minute…” “It obviously looks like #mufc’s ball – in the second pot from the right, back row – was not included in the Atletico Madrid draw,” claimed independent reporter Mark Critchley, who released a video of the controversial moment of the draw. According to journalist James Nalton: “After they botched up and accidentally put Man United in the pot, there was a delay in certifying the Villarreal v Man City fixture.

“I’m curious if they were thinking about doing a re-draw. Then they failed to draw Atletico by putting United in the pot.” Mark Ogden of ESPN tweeted: “The problem for UEFA is that the entire affair was broadcast live on television. Allowing the draw to continue when it was clearly faulty – a legitimate error, but flawed – would jeopardize the competition’s legitimacy “..

According to early indications, UEFA may want to continue the draw in its existing structure.

“From talking to a few within Uefa at the moment, early indications are that draw will be allowed to stand despite the misunderstanding regarding United/Atletico,” stated Miguel Delaney, the Independent’s chief football reporter.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”