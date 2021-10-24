Following Manchester United’s team pick, Liverpool fans offer Ibrahima Konate speculations.

Ibrahima Konate’s inclusion in Liverpool’s starting line-up against Manchester United has elicited mixed reactions from fans.

After completing a £36 million move from RB Leipzig, the France Under-21 international was Liverpool’s sole major summer signing.

Despite just appearing in two games this season, a 3-0 Premier League home win over Crystal Palace and a 3-0 Carabao Cup triumph against Norwich City last month, Jurgen Klopp showed great faith in the 22-year-old by selecting him to face the Reds’ main rivals at Old Trafford.

Fabinho is sidelined with a slight knee injury, and Joel Matip is dropped to the bench after starting the 5-0 win over Watford eight days ago and the 3-2 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The decision places Konate alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of Liverpool’s defence, ahead of the more experienced Joe Gomez, who is named among the substitutes alongside Matip.

After losing 3-2 to Manchester United in the FA Cup at Old Trafford in January, Liverpool won the same Premier League match 4-2 in May last season.