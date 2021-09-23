Following lockdown baking, a Liverpool student opens his own doughnut shop.

During lockdown, a business management student was able to start his own company from the ground up.

Many of us picked up new interests during lockdown, but Anthony Polanowski went a step further by starting a business from the ground up based on his new favorite pastime.

Anthony Polanowski, 23, from Bootle, took up baking after being furloughed while working part-time at John Lewis. He now owns Decent Donuts on Smithdown Road.

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Bars, Restaurants, Shops, and Attractions in Liverpool’s Albert Dock

“I’d never cooked a cake in my life until lockdown,” Anthony explained. Things progressed, and I began baking donuts at home, which my family and friends suggested I sell because they were so excellent. It took off like a rocket.

“I was tired of going into places and getting poor service or subpar cuisine. You pay a premium at cafe chains, but you don’t always get what you paid for in terms of service or products. I wanted to get rid of the stigma.”

Anthony was able to realize his dream thanks to his college debt and savings.

“Everything was self-funded by me,” he continued. I didn’t have any financial backing, so taking over the shop and venturing into an area I’d never worked in was a huge risk and investment on my part.”

Anthony, his mother, and brother manage Decent Donuts, which has a range of flavors to please everyone’s taste buds, including S’mores and Eton Mess.

“Every day, really early in the morning, we manufacture fresh flavors, which keeps it exciting for the clients and for us,” Anthony continued. People adore anything related to Kinder Bueno! They’re always the first ones to disappear.

Instagram

“We’ve done a lot for the community, such as providing donut boxes to local hospitals and participating in the Macmillan Coffee Morning, so even though we’re a new business, we want to make a difference in our town.”

Decent Donuts is located at 232 Smithdown Road, L15 5AH, and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12pm to 5pm.