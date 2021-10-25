Following Liverpool’s thrashing of Manchester United, Sir Kenny Dalglish did the following.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, a Liverpool great, quipped that getting a regular trim could be the key to the Reds’ success this season.

Sir Kenny’s beaming face from the Old Trafford stands was one of the television highlights for many Kopites from Sunday’s 5-0 victory, just moments after the cameras focused in on a shell-shocked Sir Alex Ferguson, who was shown shaking his head in disbelief at the shambolic display from a side led by his ex-player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lauren Daglish tweeted a video of her father and a fellow Scot, quoting her mother Marina as remarking, “so delighted I chopped your dad’s hair today!”

“Not that I’m superstitious, but I’m going to require a haircut every week!” replied Sir Kenny.

“Cheers boys,” the 70-year-old former Liverpool striker and manager captioned a shot of two glasses toasting the victory next to an unopened bottle of Tignanello, which he shared with his 85,000 Instagram followers. The wine was saved for special occasions.”