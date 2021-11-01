Following Liverpool’s start, Mohamed Salah was offered a hint about the Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland.

So far this season, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been one of the top players in the world.

Salah has had a fantastic season so far, scoring 15 goals in 13 appearances across all competitions.

The forward has now scored in ten consecutive games for Liverpool, and has played a key role in the Reds’ strong start to the season.

Because of his performance, he has been dubbed “the best player in the world right now” by many in the game.

And the forward can now add another accolade to his resume: for the past three months, he has been the best-rated player in the main five European leagues.

Salah is in front of Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, Fabian Ruiz of Napoli, Dimitri Payet, and Joshua Kimmich of Napoli.

The values shown by CIES are averages for matches played in the big-5 leagues across Europe over four different time periods, based on data from OptaPro.

A player must have been rated for a sufficient number of games to be included in the rankings.

The Egyptian striker has been in talks for a new contract for several months, with his current agreement expiring in 2023.

Salah recently gave a Sky Sports interview in which he stated that he wants to stay at the club for the rest of his career, but that his future “depends on the club.”

He stated, ” “If you ask me, I’d like to stay till the end of my football career, but I can’t say much about it because I don’t have control over it.

“It is up to the club, not me, to decide. At this point, I don’t think I’ll ever play against Liverpool. That would be depressing for me. It’s difficult; I don’t want to discuss it because it would make me really sad.

“I don’t see myself playing against Liverpool at the present, but we’ll see what happens in the future.”