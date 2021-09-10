Following Liverpool’s contentious FIFA ban, Jurgen Klopp calls Richarlison’s assertion “a big joke.”

As Liverpool prepares to lose Alisson Becker and Fabinho, Jurgen Klopp says he holds no malice against Brazil for allowing Richarlison to play for Everton this weekend.

When the Premier League returns this weekend, Klopp believes it would be a “complete joke” if the Blues were not allowed to play their striker.

After refusing to release the Brazil three for international service owing to coronavirus quarantine laws, FIFA has informed Liverpool that they will be unable to play Alisson, Fabinho, or Roberto Firmino in Sunday’s match against Leeds United.

Following the Brazil FA’s request to execute their five-day suspension, a number of other Premier League clubs have also been affected.

Due to Everton’s good connection with the South American football federation, Richarlison will be allowed to play against Burnley at home on Monday night.

While Klopp believes that no player should be banned, he claims he has no objections about Richarlison being made available to Rafa Benitez on Monday evening.

Klopp added, “Richarlison played at the Olympics, come on.”

“He played in the Copa America and the Olympics, so I think it would be a joke if he wasn’t invited [to play].”

“Anyway, I don’t believe I’m known for having a lot of good things to say about Everton, but it’s not anything I’ve given a second thought to.

“No one should be blacklisted, in my opinion, because there was no way for us to go around it.

Liverpool were emphatic that both Fabinho and Alisson should be permitted to play in the match at Elland Road, but they are currently poised to be without all three of their Selecao players this week, with Firmino already sidelined.

“So in the game – we all know the game Brazil v Argentina – when the Argentina players came from another nation, but they were in England for the last 10 days, we will not be able to get out of that as long as all the countries apply their own laws for something like this,” Klopp added.

“Nowadays, people say that sport isn’t as significant as it once was.”

