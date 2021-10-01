Following Jurgen Klopp’s team news updates, Liverpool’s anticipated line-up versus Man City has been revealed.

In his pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp referred to Manchester City as “the finest team in Europe,” before of their meeting at Anfield on Sunday.

On the same day that the Reds manager was interviewed by James Bond actor Daniel Craig, he described the defensive mission that his men face in light of the opposition’s attacking prowess.

The German coach also discussed the quarantine conditions that his players may face following the international break, as well as paying respect to Liverpool hero Roger Hunt.

In terms of the encounter itself, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the Reds’ most notable absence, with Klopp discussing the various options available to him. When asked about the makeshift right-back, he was full of admiration for James Milner.

As a result, Milner is expected to start at right-back when City comes to town.

Curtis Jones’ excellent play in midfield should see him continue alongside captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Despite the fact that Roberto Firmino scored twice off the bench against Porto, Diogo Jota has been given more consistent starts this season.

The following is how Liverpool is expected to line up against Pep Guardiola’s side: Salah, Mane, Jota; Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones;