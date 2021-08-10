Following Jurgen Klopp’s allegations, Harvey Elliott admits to his Liverpool stance.

Harvey Elliott has stated that he is willing to play wherever in the Liverpool team this season in order to secure a place in the first team.

The 18-year-old received high praise for his performance in yesterday’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao, during which he came close to scoring with a superb shot that hit the crossbar.

Following a fantastic loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season, the Fulham academy graduate’s excitement has only grown, and he is now determined to take the next step in his career.

Elliott wants to be a part of Liverpool’s experience during the 2021/22 season, and the club has one more pre-season match against Norwich City before the Premier League season begins.

“Anywhere I was told to play, I will play,” he declared ahead of yesterday’s contest. “As long as I have the badge on my breast, that is all that matters,” Elliott said. Elliott was put in a midfield three against Bilbao, rather than his usual position on the wing, to show boss Jurgen Klopp his potential.

The Reds’ general manager is confidence in Elliott’s capacity to grow into a more versatile player for the squad, and he revealed the thought process behind this trial.

Klopp told liverpoolfc.com, “He can play numerous places, there’s no doubt about it.”

“But in pre-season, we wanted to see him in a deeper role because for a young player, you have to learn a lot of things when you are a bit more outside and you get the ball from time to time,” Elliott said. Elliott joined the Reds from Fulham in 2019 and became the club’s youngest player to ever start a competitive match (16 years and 174 days).