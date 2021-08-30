Following his injury comeback, Liverpool’s £1 million signing is ready to take the next step.

On Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s team weren’t the only ones who were frustrated at home.

The under-23s were scraping out a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at Kirkby a few hours before the Reds’ senior side found it impossible to break through a 10-man Chelsea backline.

The youngsters, like the first team, came back from a goal down after a Kaide Gordon counter-attack resulted in an own-goal equalizer.

While Alisson Becker remained largely unemployed in the second half, fellow countryman Marcelo Pitaluga did not have the same luxury.

Brighton’s attack, led by muscular 16-year-old goalscorer Evan Ferguson, peppered Pitaluga with a series of threatening set-pieces, putting Liverpool on the back foot.

With the help of his teammates, the 18-year-old Brazilian kept his cool and saved a pair of long-range shots in the last moments.

“Marcelo was extremely good,” says U23 coach Barry Lewtas. He made a couple of excellent saves, and he did it while appearing relaxed. He ought to feel pleased with himself.

“I’m happy for Marcelo; he suffered an injury but was able to return to the team.

“It was a tough game; they must have had about 15 corners, and as a goalkeeper, you don’t want people constantly putting the ball under your bar.”

Pitaluga, who played for the U18s in their 5-0 triumph against Manchester United last week, was injured for much of last season after being bought for £1 million from Fluminese in October.

The limits imposed by the coronavirus pandemic also made it more difficult for the youngster to integrate into the Academy squad, something Lewtas aims to change immediately.

He describes Marcelo as a “wonderful character” who is “very well behaved.” “He is quite polite. He has rapidly picked up the language and is a pleasure to be around.

“It was tough for Covid to adjust to his new surroundings. But perhaps now he’ll have more opportunities to mingle with the lads and get to know them better, which will benefit him.”

