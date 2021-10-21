Following his divorce from his husband, Rylan Clark was barred from using the dating app Tinder.

Tinder has kicked Rylan Clark off for ‘catfishing.’

He explained that the dating app mistookly believed he was infringing the rules of service since he was not who he claimed to be.

The popular host posted a screenshot of his banned Tinder account to his Instagram stories with the description “Catfish” and a sobbing laughing emoji.

The following was taken from the screenshot: “Your account has been temporarily suspended.

“Your Tinder profile has been suspended for violating our terms of service.”

“Tall regular bloke – 6’4″ – am I truly on this thing?” Rylan wrote in his bio, attempting to find love on the app.”

He joined the site after his six-year marriage to former police officer Dan Neal ended recently.

Shortly after the separation, the 32-year-old admitted to being “in a horrible place” and “seeking therapy.”

After the split, he canceled a number of radio and television engagements and stopped posting on social media.

However, when the X Factor host’s supporters noticed the stillness, they were alarmed.

The broadcaster gave fans an update earlier this week after having a breakdown on his BBC Radio 2 show, when he reportedly ended up crying while a song played.

In the aftermath of his divorce, everything became a little too much for him, but he still wanted his followers to know that he was fine.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Today’s news includes a couple of articles. Don’t worry, I’m OK. I wasn’t before, but I am now.”