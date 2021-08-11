Following expert advice, Liverpool is about to unleash a new weapon on the Premier League.

Last season, Liverpool went five months without scoring a goal from a corner kick in the Premier League.

In December, Mohamed Salah scored in a 7-0 win over Crystal Palace, but it took until May for the Reds to score again; in the interim, the Reds had their most troublesome offensive spell since Jurgen Klopp took charge.

As Liverpool chased a Champions League spot, set-piece goals began to materialize, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scoring tap-ins from loose balls following corners, before Alisson Becker, of all people, scored a header direct from a delivery.

Klopp’s deputy, Pep Lijnders, has spoken about the importance of those scenarios throughout pre-season, emphasizing how they may make a difference in crucial moments.

“Set-pieces decide in the Euros, and certainly in the history of tournaments,” he remarked. “One of our ideas was to optimize our set-piece delivery. Direct free kicks, wide free kicks, penalties, and corners are all examples of free kicks. From Neuro11, we met Niklas and Patrick.”

Neuro11 specializes in elite athlete brain training, and this summer they worked with Klopp’s players to develop and master set-piece accuracy.

Given his command of Liverpool’s dead ball situations, Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to benefit, and the Scouse full-back will gain from the return of central defenders to the team.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate, in particular, are all 6-foot-4 or taller, and their heading ability can be very beneficial if deliveries into the penalty box are accurate.

Even Kostas Tsimikas, who is expected to start the season owing to Andy Robertson’s injury, has a powerful left-foot crossing and corner delivery skill, which bodes well for Liverpool’s goals.

When Liverpool won the league in 2019/20, they had 11 goals from corners, one more than second-placed West Ham United, who had nine. However, from Christmas onwards last season, Liverpool failed to go above the five-goal threshold for months.

Klopp has benefited from the return to full fitness of his powerful central defenders, as well as external assistance from Neuro11. “The summary has come to an end.”