Following DWP rule changes, PIP applicants may be owed £8,000.

After the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) amended its assessment procedures, claimants for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) may be due £8,000 in past payments.

If you have a long-term physical or mental health illness or impairment, you may be eligible for PIP to help with some of the extra costs.

According to the Daily Record, the DWP highlighted modifications to the procedure that determined the degree of financial support provided to claimants during specified time periods last year.

The Department for Work and Pensions said the evaluation of persons affected by the change is now complete, but a new administrative exercise is beginning as a result of a change in PIP law regarding the definition of “social assistance.”

The DWP now considers a person’s ability to interact with others face-to-face when determining whether they qualify for PIP payments.

However, under the new rule, if someone need ‘prompting,’ such as reassurance, encouragement, or explanation from someone qualified or experienced in supporting people in social circumstances, they will now assess whether this is ‘social support.’

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) said it is currently investigating into those who may have been affected by the legal change.

“This includes revisiting certain claims we decided on or after April 6, 2016, where PIP was given due to a need for ‘prompting’ to interact with other persons face-to-face,” the DWP added.

“Now we’ll look into whether they needed’social support.’”

“This includes certain claims for which PIP was not granted.”

The DWP stated that not everyone will be eligible, and that if you are, you would be notified via letter; you do not need to contact them.

They did warn, though, that “it may take some time for you to receive this letter.”

They will not invite anyone for a second assessment as a result of the change in PIP regulations, but they may contact you for more information.

The evaluation could provide vital financial assistance to some claimants who have been waiting for more than five years.

“If we conclude that you should get more PIP, your award will normally be backdated to 6 April 2016,” the DWP added.

“If you applied for PIP after April 6, 2016, it will usually be retroactive to the day you applied.”

