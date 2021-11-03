Following concerns about his health, Ranvir Singh was advised to “leave up his GMB work.”

Ranvir Singh is one of the most well-known faces on television in the morning.

She has been a presenter on Good Morning Britain since 2014, and she has previously worked for BBC North West.

Ranvir, on the other hand, is expected to get up quite early in the morning as part of her job.

Ranvir characterized herself as “sleep-deprived” on Loose Women.

She reportedly told the Express: “I did a sleep documentary, and they stated that one of the issues with shift workers, and getting up at 3 a.m. is practically shift work, is that it throws your circadian rhythm off.

“As a result, the temperature of your organs decreases a little, which is why shift workers lose years off their lives over time, as pop science tells you in the media. It’s because your organs are constantly getting gently shocked.”

The actress went on to claim that she automatically wakes up at three a.m. even when she isn’t working at GMB.

This isn’t the first time Ranvir has admitted to having difficulty sleeping.

While reading the newest news headlines on GMB, Ranvir was drawn into a conversation with Lord Jeffery Archer.

“I really admire,” Lord Archer told Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, “especially the lady on the end there who seems to get up at three o’clock in the morning.”

Susanna joked: “Ranvir will be the one.

“The lady at the end,” says the narrator.

He replied, ” “Please accept my apologies, Ranvir.

“She informed me that she gets up at three a.m. ‘What time do you get up?’ I asked, and she said, ‘I just don’t sleep.'” Ranvir sought the assistance of an Oxford University sleep expert in an attempt to figure out what was causing her sleeping problems, but was taken aback by the advice she received.

“I asked an Oxford sleep expert ‘what can you do to help me?’ hoping he’d have some suggestions, and he answered, ‘You need to give up your work!'” Ranvir stated “..

Ranvir has been “genuinely concerned” about her lack of sleep as a result of the alarming advise, adding, “Because allegedly when you sleep properly.”

