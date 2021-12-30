Following Brazil’s ‘interest,’ FSG and Liverpool may be aiming to emulate Man City’s strategy.

According to rumors in Brazil, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group were exploring a potential takeover bid for a South American football team earlier this month.

The Reds’ US owners have been identified as a potential buyer of some of the shares of renowned Brazilian club Cruzeiro, which became the first Brazilian club to convert from a non-profit to a corporate organization in an attempt to reform its finances.

The change from non-profit to a ‘Sociedade Anônima’ (SA) was made in order to recruit investors into the club, which had previously been prohibited under the non-profit model, which had become strained during the epidemic, compounding an already tough financial situation. The SA can now sell 90% of its shares, and one of the key players in the transition claimed that Liverpool’s owners were interested parties at the general meeting of club members.

But, as soon as word of the Liverpool owners’ suspected interest in the club reached the public, Brazilian superstar and former Barcelona hero Ronaldo bought a controlling stake in Cruzeiro, investing $70 million in the club where he began his professional career.

The FSG ties were revealed in a story by prominent Brazilian news site Superesportes, which quoted Alosio Vasconcellos, former superintendent of the ombudsman and internal audit of Cruzeiro’s restructuring, as saying: “The negotiation is international.” Proposals will be made from all sides.

“I favor the Bank of Boston’s idea, which has ties to XP” (Investments). They are the owners of Liverpool, Europe’s best-organized and managed football team. He had even won the global championship.”

The paper revealed the connection between FSG and Cruzeiro, but it didn’t mention that the ‘Bank of Boston’ went out of business in 1999. When negotiating takeovers, FSG has engaged Bank of America on a few occasions, most recently with the Pittsburgh Penguins purchase. There is no indication that Bank of America is a party to these talks. The New York Stock Exchange connects XP Investments to the US market.

Pedro Mesquita, a partner at XP Investments, reportedly told Brazilian radio station Rádio after the Ronaldo sale was completed. “The summary has come to an end.”