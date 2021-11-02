Following Antonio Conte’s unveiling at Tottenham, Liverpool fans sent a message to Manchester United.

Liverpool supporters have weighed in on Tottenham Hotspur’s latest managerial change, with the club confirming Antonio Conte’s appointment.

Following Saturday’s defeat to Manchester United, Nuno Espirito Santo was fired on Monday, and now former Chelsea boss Conte will return to the Premier League.

“We are thrilled to announce Antonio Conte’s hiring as our Head Coach on a deal until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend,” said a statement on Spurs’ official website.

“Antonio has won Serie A titles, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, as well as the Premier League and managed Italy, taking the Azzurri to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals.”

Liverpool supporters, on the other hand, are relieved that Conte will not be joining Manchester United.

Following United’s 5-0 thumping by Liverpool a few weeks back, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under severe scrutiny as the United board ‘evaluated’ his future, with Conte identified as a possible replacement.

Manchester United have now missed out on appointing the Italian manager due to their decision to continue with Solskjaer.

Conte previously won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea before moving on to Inter Milan in 2019 before departing in May of this year.

“Conte’s track record speaks for itself, with enormous experience and trophies in both Italy and England,” Tottenham director Fabio Paratici stated.

“Having worked with Antonio at Juventus, I am familiar with the traits he can bring to us, and I am forward to watch his work here.”