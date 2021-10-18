Following a UEFA ruling, Everton and Liverpool players will once again travel with England behind closed doors.

Following an examination of the fans’ behavior during the Euro 2020 Final versus Italy, England has been ordered to play their next game behind closed doors.

The FA has been sanctioned by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, who have ordered England to play their next home game behind closed doors and to pay a €100,000 fine.

Should the FA fail to pass a two-year probationary period starting from today’s judgment, UEFA has inserted a suspended punishment of a second game without fans in attendance.

According to The Washington Newsday in July, journalists acquired video footage of fans attempting to circumvent security.

The decision is expected to have an impact on several Everton and Liverpool players, since Gareth Southgate has picked a number of Merseyside club stars in recent England lineups.

“Although we are dissatisfied with the judgement, we acknowledge the outcome of this UEFA decision,” the FA said in a statement following the announcement of UEFA’s decision.

“We condemn the heinous behavior of those responsible for the dreadful scenes in and around Wembley Stadium during the EURO 2020 Final, and we are profoundly disappointed that some of them were allowed to enter the venue.”

“We’re determined that this never happens again, so we’ve commissioned an independent inquiry led by Baroness Casey to look into the circumstances.”

“We will continue to collaborate with the relevant authorities to support their efforts to prosecute and hold accountable those who are culpable.”