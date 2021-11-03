Following a string of spiking occurrences, more patrols were deployed at bars and nightclubs.

Following a recent spike in spiking occurrences, additional police patrols have been deployed.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts announced plain clothes police would be going undercover in the county’s nightclubs amid fears of “predatory people” targeting revellers at the introduction of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s new Police and Crime Plan this week.

Female cops acting as parents were also sent to eight high schools in locations such as Runcorn, Warrington, and Chester for two weeks, according to the BBC, while undercover detectives are now working at nightclubs following a string of spiking instances.

In the weeks running up to the autumn half-term, patrols were also deployed in Widnes, Crewe, Ellesmere Port, Macclesfield, and Northwich, and will be deployed again in the future.

At the inaugural ceremony, Cheshire’s Chief Constable was asked about domestic abuse, but said that there were “broader concerns” surrounding violence against women and girls that needed to be addressed.

He stated, ” “We’ve been doing clandestine, plain-clothes patrols outside schools where schoolgirls have been subjected to abuse, catcalling, and other unpleasant behavior.

“We’ve been doing it around schools in the county to try to guarantee that people are protected.”

In the next weeks, he said, the constabulary would conduct “major operational action” to protect people’s safety throughout the holiday season.

He stated, ” “In the run-up to Christmas, we’re planning a slew of activities to keep the nighttime economy secure, including covert and overt measures to ensure that people out having fun aren’t targeted, because there are predatory people out there who want to take advantage of people.

“That’s really high on the national agenda, but even before that, we’re quite aggressive in trying to be ahead of the game and ensure people’s safety.”

He also reaffirmed the department’s commitment to combating domestic violence, but said that they “couldn’t just arrest their way out” of the issue. “The summary has come to an end.”